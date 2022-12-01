Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $442.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

