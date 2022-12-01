DEI (DEI) Price Up 73.7% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002851 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $3.60 billion and $40,028.08 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 73.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00457672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018770 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

