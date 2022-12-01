Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 31,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Delek Group Trading Down 4.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About Delek Group
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek Group (DGRLY)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.