Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $90.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.
NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
