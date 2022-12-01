Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

DB stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.