Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 170

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 170 ($2.03) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 175 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.79) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.79) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, abrdn has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 173.57 ($2.08).

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 194.40 ($2.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 720.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.76. The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 254 ($3.04).

In other abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £98,729.32 ($118,111.40).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

