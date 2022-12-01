Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $69.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 338,120 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 177,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

