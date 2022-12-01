Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Down 1.8%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.70 ($22.37) and last traded at €21.94 ($22.62). 5,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.34 ($23.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.68) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.71) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

