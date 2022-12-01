Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

NYSE:DVN opened at $68.52 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.