Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

