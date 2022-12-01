DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Lifted by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 47.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.84. 24,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,578. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 214.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

