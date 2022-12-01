Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.23. 341,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,649,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $357,183.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,649,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,469 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

