DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Trading Down 7.1%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 58,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 197,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Up 9.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization; and high-performance computing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.