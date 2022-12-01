Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €41.70 ($42.99) and last traded at €41.70 ($42.99). Approximately 1,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.60 ($42.89).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.22 and a 200 day moving average of €41.05.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

