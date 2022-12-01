Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DG opened at $255.68 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.77.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

