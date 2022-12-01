Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 3.0 %

DCI stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.