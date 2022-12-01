Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,794,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,725 shares during the period. Donnelley Financial Solutions comprises about 15.3% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned 12.77% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $111,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 541.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

