Earlypay Limited (ASX:EPY) Insider James Beeson Buys 300,000 Shares

Earlypay Limited (ASX:EPY – Get Rating) insider James Beeson bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$111,000.00 ($74,000.00).

Earlypay Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.05.

Earlypay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Earlypay’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Earlypay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Earlypay Company Profile

Earlypay Limited offers financial solutions to businesses in Australia. It operates through Invoice Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. The company offers invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. It also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

