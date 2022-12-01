Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EOI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,235. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

