Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.96. 11,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,656,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $688.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

