Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6%

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.96. 11,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,656,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $688.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.