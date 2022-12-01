Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.76.

EW stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

