Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $371.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $372.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

