Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

