Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.887 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$46.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.88.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

