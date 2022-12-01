Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.88.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.14. 2,152,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,653. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$46.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.77.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

