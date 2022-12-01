Energi Market Capitalization Reaches $9.49 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and $360,523.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00076506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.