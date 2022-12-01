Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $326,039.55

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $326,039.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.