Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $355,039.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00076463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

