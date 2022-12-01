Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Up 5.8%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.10. 7,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 322,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENFN. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Insider Activity at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enfusion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.