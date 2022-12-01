Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

