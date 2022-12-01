Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $14.18. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 1,242 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,056.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,234.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,720 shares of company stock worth $869,739. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.