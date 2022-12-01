Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Allison M. Destefano Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $10,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Envela Price Performance

ELA opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Envela Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Envela by 87.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envela by 20.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envela by 82.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Envela by 42.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

