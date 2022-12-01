Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.65. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 30,933 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

