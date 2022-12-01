Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 6.2%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 547,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Erasca Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $894.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Get Erasca alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Erasca by 202.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after buying an additional 3,299,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Erasca by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,965 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Erasca by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Erasca by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.