Es Charles Van Sells 3,862 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $43,601.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Es Charles Van sold 5,721 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $70,597.14.

Vita Coco Trading Up 6.1 %

COCO stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 555,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.93. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.41 million and a PE ratio of 96.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

COCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

