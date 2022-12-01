EscoinToken Price Tops $3.25 (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. EscoinToken has a market cap of $164.10 million and $2.06 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00018974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.06385455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00505078 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.82 or 0.30721225 BTC.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

