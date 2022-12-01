EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($201.03) to €185.00 ($190.72) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($201.03) to €185.00 ($190.72) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($148.45) to €150.00 ($154.64) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.31. 45,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,503. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

