EthereumFair (ETF) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $28.38 million and approximately $518,822.11 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.23043367 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $836,149.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.