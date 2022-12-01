Euler Price Reaches $5.21 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Euler has a market cap of $51.72 million and $757,468.30 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euler has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00030662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.54 or 0.06363282 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00504947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.86 or 0.30713271 BTC.

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

