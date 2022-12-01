Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.