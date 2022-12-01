Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Exco Technologies stock remained flat at C$8.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.03. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$6.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.50. The company has a market cap of C$319.86 million and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.