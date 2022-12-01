Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Up 6.8%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 6,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

