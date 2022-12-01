FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $465.47. 926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,334. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

