Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $632.91

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $632.91 and last traded at $632.91, with a volume of 412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $619.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.53 and a 200-day moving average of $449.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

