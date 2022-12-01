Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Raises Dividend to $8.30 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 8.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $7.85.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $966.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $964.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $947.82. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $913.00 and a 1 year high of $1,050.00.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.