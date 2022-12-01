Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Raises Dividend to $8.30 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 8.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $7.85.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $966.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $964.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $947.82. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $913.00 and a 1 year high of $1,050.00.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

