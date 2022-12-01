FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAROGet Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. 1,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 98,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

