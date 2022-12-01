FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lowered by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 6.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $43,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $111,972,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $182.22 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.83.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

