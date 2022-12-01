FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Raised by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $180.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.04.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.