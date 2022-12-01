FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Buys 904 Shares of Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 904 shares of FG Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $15,358.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 94,574 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 68,860 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.

Shares of FGF stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

