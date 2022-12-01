Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Shares Gap Down to $40.36

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.36, but opened at $39.00. Fidelity National Financial shares last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 4,297 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after acquiring an additional 730,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 663,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

